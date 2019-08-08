Lion Pride Kittens – Pets of the Week

OSWEGO, NY – Our prideful litter of five kittens are ready for their forever homes!

There are three males and two females.

They are silver tabby, grey tabby and muted torti.

All are litter-trained, dewormed, vaccinated and will have spay/neuter surgery when at the proper age.

The pride is playful, energetic and good with other animals.

The adoption fee is $100 per kitten and includes all their kitten vaccine series and spay/neuter surgery when they are old enough.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.

You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter

clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is

designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau

