Lions’ Comedy Night Set January 25

OSWEGO – The Oswego Lions Club will present “Roar with Laughter” staring headliner Mike Speirs and Shaun Murphy as opener, on January 25 at The American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased prior to the show at Cakes Galore and More for $15.

Reserved tables of eight are still available.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets, a reserved table of eight or if you are looking for more information about the show, contact Michelle Higgins at 315-532-1371 or visit the Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oswegolionsclub.

