Lions District Governor Paul Burnett Visits Fulton Lions Club

FULTON – Lions District 20-Y Governor Paul Burnett was the featured guest at the Fulton Lions club’s December meeting.

During their one-year tenure, Lions district governors have specific outreach projects that clubs in their district support.

Burnett gave the Fulton club a briefing on his projects, and the club presented him with a check for $1,000 toward them.

District 20-Y extends vertically up the middle of the state from the Pennsylvania border to the St. Lawrence River.

Burnett is focused on addressing the opiates abuse problem in his district.

“We are losing teenagers and young adults every day from the misuse of these drugs,” he said. “My plan is to sponsor the New York State D.A.R.E Officers Association annual training in October 2019, where organizers bring in a national speaker.

“The speaker’s program focuses on what to look for in your community, schools, sports teams, and even the workplace. As of today, 257 professionals have signed up for this session.”

Burnett also wants to assist in training police officers in his district to be school resource officers. As a retired police officer and former resource officer, he said he’s seen the value firsthand of how they can make a difference in both the school and community.

The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the greater Fulton area.

For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

