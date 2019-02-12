Lions’ Rivers Edge Craft Show Seeks Crafters

OSWEGO – The Oswego Lions Club will host The 8th annual Rivers Edge “handmade” Craft Show on June 9.

The event will take place where the beautiful Oswego River and Lake Ontario meet.

Hours for the craft show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We are looking for vendors that do handmade crafts for the show.

Last year’s event was an overwhelming success and we expect nothing less of this year’s show.

The show will take place at Breitbeck Park, 41 Lake St., with beautiful views of the water’s edge.

Take in the wonderful crafts, the food and fun, and enjoy the beautiful sites of our city.

What a great experience.

Anyone interested in being a craft vendor or would like to be a major sponsor for the event or if you are looking for more information, contact Chris Pelton at 315-529-6414 or Becky O’Kane at 343-3997 or go to our facebook page at Oswego Lions River’s Edge Craft Show.

We look forward to your attendance and support.

