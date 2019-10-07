Lisa Lee Duo to Perform at OCO’s ‘Giving Thanks’

OSWEGO – The Lisa Lee Dou will provide the entertainment for the OCO’s annual “Giving Thanks” fundraiser.

The Lisa Lee Duo performs a wide range of hits from several decades of music, mixing a variety of musical genres including classic rock, modern and classic country, oldies, blues, pop, jazz and more.

The Lisa Lee Duo, led by Lisa Lee’s sultry, soulful voice, featuring a dusky blues tonality and silky sweetness that sets her apart from other local vocalists, has made the band one of the most popular in Central New York.

OCO’s “Giving Thanks,” presented by Exelon Generation, will be held Nov. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St.

“Giving Thanks” will have food stations featuring an assortment of harvest season delicacies from some of Oswego County’s favorite restaurants and eateries, including: Alex’s on the Water, The Eis House, GS Steamers and many more.

Additional stations will offer choices from Cake Commander and OCO Nutrition Services, among others.

Wine and beer samples from Eagle Beverage will be expertly paired with the foods featured at each station.

Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” will be used in support of OCO’s “Building Futures, Changing Lives” initiative, which focuses on empowering people to create a better life for themselves and their families and improves the quality of life in our communities as a result.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Lisa Lee Duo to ‘Giving Thanks,’” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “Their choice of music and their exciting performance will make the night even more enjoyable for our guests as well as the vendors.”

Tickets are $35 per person advance sale, and $40 per person at the door.

Admission includes food, refreshments, and beverage tastings.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.oco.org or call Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082

