Literacy Coalition Offers ‘Keep Kids Reading’ Event at Oswego County Fair, Free Transportation, Free Backpacks, Books, and School Supplies

The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County (LCOC), is hosting “Keep Kids Reading” at the Oswego County Fair, Aug. 11, Sandy Creek, it was announced by Carri Waloven, event chairperson.

“The event will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. in the Youth Building at the fair and we are offering free bus transportation to the event as well as free backpacks with books and school supplies,” Waloven said. Keep Kids Reading is meant to encourage reading throughout the Oswego County community. “Reading is an important fundamental skill in life; encouraging children to start reading at a young age can help them to develop a social and creative outlet. The event is an opportunity for parents in Oswego County to inspire their children to start reading in the hopes that they will continue to into adulthood,” stated Waloven.

For complete information on the Keep Kids Reading event at the Oswego County Fair, visit the Literacy Coalition’s website at http://www.oswegocounty.com/literacyco/ . In addition, Waloven can be contacted at [email protected]

The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is a growing coalition of more than 36 local organizations dedicated to improving literacy in our county. The LCOC works to address the literacy needs of people of all ages, the areas they cover include basic literacy, workforce literacy, computer literacy, health literacy, and financial literacy. “The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is dedicated to supporting and expanding literacy services so that people can work, our economy can grow, families can thrive, and our community can prosper”said Mike Egan, coalition chairperson.

An estimated 40 to 44 million adults in the United States demonstrate skills in the lowest level of prose, document, and quantitative proficiencies.

Many are unable to total an entry on a deposit slip, locate the time and place on a meeting form, or identify a piece of specific information in a brief news article (ProLiteracy Worldwide).

In Oswego County, close to 17,000 adults cannot read above a fifth-grade reading level. With the help of volunteers, donors and advocates, the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County helps adults develop their basic literacy skills.

For more information about The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, visit www.oswegocounty.com and click on the literacy coalition link, or find them on Facebook.

