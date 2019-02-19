Little Lukes Kids Fun Run to Kick off Autism 5k

OSWEGO – The annual “Out Run Autism” 5K will once again kick off this year’s event with the support of Little Lukes Childcare Center with the a “Kids Fun Run.”

“Having children kick off the our annual 5k walk/run is an important part of this family oriented event,” said Race Director and Oswego Autism Task Force board member Julie Chetney.

Children can “out run” Autism on a city-block stretch where they will cross the finish line with medal and cheering supporters who are all there for the worthy cause; in support of OCATF and a Spectrum mission to increase Autism Awareness and create possibilities for those touched by Autism Spectrum Disorder in Oswego County.

The run/walk will take participants through Oswego’s east side, scenic Fort Ontario area on April 6.

All runners/walkers looking to celebrate the cause post-race or supporters looking to cheer on runners can meet up at the Press Box and enjoy the “Breakfast of Autism Champions” (from 9 – 11 a.m. for additional cost paid upon service to the Press Box).

Proceeds will be donated to the event as well.

The kids fun run is free to participate, however online registration is required.

All kids will receive a fun run T-shirt and commemorative medal.

Registration for both the kid’s event and 5k are open by going to www.auyertiming.com.

Registration will close on April 4.

Limited same day registration spots will be available for the 5k run/walk.

Donations can also be made on the site.

All are welcome to cheer on runners at the Press Box the morning of the race.

