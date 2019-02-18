Little Lukes To Hold Hiring Event In Pulaski on Feb. 28

OSWEGO COUNTY – Little Lukes Preschool and Childcare Center, located at 20 Castle Drive in Pulaski, will host an informational hiring event in conjunction with Oswego County Workforce New York.

The session runs from 2 to 4 p.m. on February 28.

The employer has an immediate need to fill several certified teacher and special education teacher positions in its Pulaski facility.

“At Little Lukes, we are the leader in early childhood education for Oswego County,” said Little Lukes Talent Acquisition Director Darci Powers. “As our team continues to grow, we are hiring additional special education teachers and lead teachers for our preschool program. We welcome enthusiastic, compassionate and animated early education professionals to attend the event, learn more about our competitive pay and inclusive culture, and apply for one of these rewarding careers.”

Teacher positions are full-time and offer a new pay scale and benefits.

For a lead teacher with a New York State Teaching Certificate, the pay is $52,000 annually.

For special education teachers with a New York State Education Department Special Education Certificate, the pay is $54,600 annually.

Lindsey Hermann, program director at Little Lukes Pulaski Preschool and Childcare Center added, “We look forward to meeting certified teachers and special education teachers who love working with young children. Our integrated preschool program offers an exceptional curriculum as well as an in-house team of special education teachers, speech pathologist, occupational and physical therapists.”

Interested qualified candidates can apply by e-mailing their resume to [email protected]

For other employment opportunities with the organization, visit https://www.littlelukes.com/employment.html.

If you have any question regarding this event, contact Oswego County Workforce NY at 315-591-9000 or e-mail [email protected]

