Liverpool Man Hospitalized After Roll-over Crash in Schroeppel

SCHROEPPEL – At 2:42 a.m. today, August 24, State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on County Route 57 in the town of Schroeppel.

The preliminary investigation has revealed, 30-year-old Thomas J. Drinkwine from Liverpool was operating a 1999 Buick Regal southbound on Route 57 when he left the roadway due to texting, police said.

The vehicle struck a culvert, went airborne and came to rest onto its roof.

Drinkwine was trapped in the vehicle and was removed by the Phoenix Fire Department.

Drinkwine was transported to Upstate University Hospital by Menter Ambulance with injuries to his leg.

State Police was assisted at the scene by members from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Phoenix Fire Department, and Phoenix Police Department.

The investigation is continuing.

