SAINT ALBANS – Lloyd R. Jacobs, a long-time resident of this community, passed away Saturday evening, February 1, 2020, at his home in the comfort of his family.

Born in Derby Line, Vermont, on February 18, 1929, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Emma (Barber) Jacobs.

Lloyd was 90 years old.

On April 21, 1951, in Enosburg, Lloyd married Elizabeth “Betty” Gleason, who predeceased him on May 21, 2009.

Lloyd was a 1948 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and went on to serve in the U. S. Air Force.

Following his honorable discharge, he was a long-time associate with the former Union Carbide Corporation.

He was a life member of Green Mountain Post #1, American Legion, and long-time member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Lloyd was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt with family, enjoyed deer camp in Montgomery, playing golf and watching football.

Lloyd also enjoyed his daily walks on the CPSC walking path, especially when meeting up with his four-legged friends.

Survivors include his children, Linda Jacobs of St. Albans, Cynthia Jacobs Mirabito and husband, James, of Fulton, NY, Thomas Jacobs and wife, Kathleen, of Nashua, NH and Brenda Jacobs Calano and husband, Francis, of St. Albans; as well as grandchildren, Travis, Vicki, Todd, Michael, Krista, Lindsey, Joe, Whitney, Morgan and Dan and great grandchildren, Alex, Matthew, Mikey, Jacob, Mallori, Zachary, Makayla, Mason, Myles, Owen, Cailin and Nola.

Lloyd is also survived by his “inseparable” twin brother, Lyle Jacobs and wife, Charlotte, of Fairfax; sister, Esther Ledoux of Plattsburgh, NY; sister- in-law, Joyce Jacobs of Essex; many nieces and nephews and special golfing buddies, Bobby and Kevin.

In addition to his parents and wife, Betty, Lloyd was predeceased by his brothers, Arnold, Kermit and sister-in-law, Shirley Jacobs, also his four-legged walking companion, Henry.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, February 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 S. Main St., St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church St., St. Albans with Pastor Preston Fuller officiating.

Prayers of committal and military honors will be held Friday, June 26, at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

With Lloyd’s love of walking at the Collins Perley Sports Complex, his family has asked that memorials be made in his name for a bench on the path,

Collins Perley Sports Complex, c/o Tim Viens, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send the Jacobs family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Lloyd’s online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...