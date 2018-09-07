Go to ...
September 7, 2018

Local Author Stirs Bed And Breakfast Experience In Her Books

Sep 7, 2018

FULTON – Diane Sokolowski didn’t set out to be a writer, but her experiences running a bed and breakfast for five years gave her plenty of rich material.

Fulton native and local author Diane Sokolowski.

Her books, “So I Wanted to Run a Bed and Breakfast (Was I Crazy?)” and “Inn the Kitchen Cookbook” are the products of that experience.

The impetus for the books was a writing class offered by Jim Farfaglia, another local author, at the CNY Arts Center in Fulton.

Sokolowski found she enjoyed writing and created additional works of fiction, “The Angel Motel – Room 4” and the sequel, currently in progress, “The Angel Motel – Room 9.”

Sokolowski will talk about her books on October 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Oswego Library, East Second Street.

The event is sponsored by The Friends of the Oswego Public Library.

