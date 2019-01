FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Rotarian Carol Vescio introduced local author Jim Farfaglia.

He entertained us with trivia and stories from his latest book The Dizzy Block.

That small one-block section of Fulton was the place to be for decades.

After two years of compiling memories, the book was released in November.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...