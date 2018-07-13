Local Businesses Give To Harborfest Volunteers

OSWEGO, NY – For the 31st consecutive year, Oswego Harborfest will bring thousands of festival goers to the city of Oswego from July 26 through 29.

As always, the success of such a large annual tradition relies not only upon the talent, entertainment, food, and other vendors, but also the invaluable contributions of countless volunteers.

Their efforts are an integral part of the summer festival.

Once again, Oswego Harborfest is seeking out volunteers to provide assistance with a variety of important responsibilities.

Some of the opportunities that are available to volunteers are helping set up and take down operations, helping artists, providing information to festival-goers, helping in the office, parking attendant and crew, office assistant, and park management.

There is even a “floater” position, for those who prefer to do a little bit of everything.

“This year, many community organizations have stepped up to give back and reward those who help Oswego Harborfest through volunteering,” said Oswego Harborfest’s volunteer coordinator, Nick Little. “Volunteers are the heart and soul of Harborfest. I hope to see even more volunteers this year.”

Those who volunteer will be entered into a raffle for a Murdock’s gift card.

Once volunteer hours are completed, volunteers will receive a coupon from Bikram Yoga in Oswego for a free class as well as coupons from Poor House Candles and Cakes Galore.

Volunteers must complete the registration form and training programs are scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 17.

Pizza Hut and Cakes Galore will be providing dinner and dessert for the event.

Applications can be found at www.oswegoharborfest.com or can be picked up in person at the McCrobie Building, 41 Lake St.

Harborfest is one of the few admission-free music festivals in the country.

It was founded with the mission of creating nationally recognized festivals and events that attract and engage a broad and diverse audience, celebrate and build community, and advance economic development in Oswego.

For more information, visit www.oswegoharborfest.com or contact the Harborfest offices, 41 Lake St., or call (315)-343-6858.

