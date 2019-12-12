Local Businesses Hang Stockings with Care

OSWEGO, NY – Three local businesses are participating in “Stocking Stash” this year with proceeds benefiting the United Way of Greater Oswego County.

Gibby’s Irish Pub, Studio C Dance Academy and GJP Italian Eatery, all located in Oswego, are participants in this year’s Stocking Stash.

For a donation, patrons can write their name or a friendly message on a stocking to be hung up in these establishments for the duration of the holiday season.

Proceeds will benefit the United Way.

“Stocking Stash began last year and we are continuing the tradition,” Stacey Morse, United Way Resource Development Director said. “This year, we have partnered up with three local businesses for the event and we hope to continue the growing trend in years to come.”

Local business, GJP Italian Eatery located at 140 State Route 104 in Oswego, has been a long-time supporter of the United Way of Greater Oswego County.

Recently dubbed a ‘Community Champion’ by the United Way for their contribution in their Giving Thanks Giving Back event, GJP takes pride in their contributions to their community.

“We support the United Way because of what they do to help the community,” said Larry Miller, owner and operator of GJP Italian Eatery. “The united Way is one of the most worthy causes we support and we look forward to building on this relationship in the future.”

Continuing with their efforts of giving back to the community, GJP will host a Holiday Food Drive and Pizza with Santa event on December 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A donation of three non-perishable food items will earn you one slice of pizza.

The non-perishable food items donated throughout the day will benefit Human Concerns in Oswego.

To learn more about the local United Way and the 31 programs it helps fund, visit www.oswegounitedway.org or email [email protected]

