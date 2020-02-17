Local Civic-Minded Motorcycle Riding Club Makes Donations to Food Pantries, Animal Shelters

The Oswego County Comets Riding Club recently held its annual area-wide food drive; collecting donations of non-perishable food items to help the food pantries at the First Presbyterian Church in Mexico and the Park United Methodist Church in Pulaski meet the needs of all those in the community seeking assistance.

In addition, this year’s food drive again gave us an opportunity to help our fur friends at the Oswego City Animal Shelter and the Oswego County SPCA (OCAWL), by providing them with much needed pet food and supplies.

The First Presbyterian Church in Mexico, located at 4361 Church St., has an open pantry program that is open on the third Saturday of the month from September through June each year.

The hours are from 1 – 2 p.m.

There are no restrictions as to eligibility to receive assistance from this pantry.

The pantry provides for as many households as possible with distributions to one individual per household so that all may receive nourishing bags of food.

Mexico residents are served first followed by residents from all other areas.

To register, please go to the Presbyterian Church with proper photo ID.

The pantry is prayerfully sponsored and overseen by the board of deacons from the church.

For more information regarding donations to the pantry or for dates of distribution, please call the church office at 315-963-7902.

The Park United Methodist Church in Pulaski, located at 2 Hubble St., hosts a free fresh food give-away on the second Wednesday of each month.

The give-away is made possible by donations received from the community as well as what is received from the Food Bank of CNY.

There are no eligibility requirements and all in the community in need of assistance are welcome.

The doors open at 3 p.m. for distribution.

The church also coordinates the Pulaski Food Sense program and helps to support the Pulaski Community Cupboard, whose motto is to “Feed The Need.”

For more information regarding donations to the pantry or for dates of distribution, please call the church office at 315-298-5454.

Our heart-felt thanks to all who helped with donations to the Comets’ annual food drive.

There is always a need in our community, so please continue to help support all the local food pantries and shelters.

