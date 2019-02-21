Local Community Bank N.A. Branches Mark National Random Acts of Kindness Day

FULTON, NY — Community Bank N.A. branches across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts marked National Random Acts of Kindness Day this year by bringing extra cheer to neighbors.

On February 15, branches passed out stickers to customers and community members with kind phrases such as “Thanks for being you” and “Careful, Kindness is highly contagious” with the goal of providing inspiration and promoting kindness.

In addition, the Fulton branch donated books to the Fulton Public Library.

“As a community bank, being a good neighbor and positive force in our community is part of our core values,” Community Bank N.A. Chief Executive Officer Mark Tryniski said. “One act of kindness can go such a long way. We encourage our community to not just pay it forward on this one day but continue to spread goodwill throughout the year.”

This is the third consecutive year the Community Bank N.A. has held a bank-wide initiative to celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Tryniski attributes the continued tradition to branch team member’s love of making people smile.

“There’s nothing like being able to bring happiness to someone else’s day. Our team really looks forward to celebrating this event every year,” Tryniski said.

National Random Acts of Kindness Day was established by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation and is observed in the United States each year on February 17.

It is celebrated by individuals, groups and organizations nationwide to encourage acts of kindness and make the world a better place.

