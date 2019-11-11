Local Heroes Share Their Stories Through ‘Veterans Voices’ Program

As Veterans Day approaches and our nation pauses to honor former service members, State Senator Patty Ritchie is sharing video interviews with local heroes, collected through her “Veterans Voices” program.

Senator Ritchie has collected the stories of six local veterans, who were involved in World War II, the Vietnam War and other historic conflicts and has shared them on her website,



www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.

In addition, the videos will be made part of the archives at the New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center in Saratoga Springs.

In past years, Senator Ritchie has submitted dozens of interviews with area veterans to the museum.

“Our local veterans are heroes, and so many of them have very moving stories to tell,” said Senator Ritchie.

“From surviving intense battles to taking part in historic moments that have shaped our country, not only are these stories inspiring, it is critically important that they are captured and that we ensure their wartime memories live on forever. As Veterans Day approaches, I encourage you to take a moment to watch their interviews and pause to remember the heroism of all the men and women who have served this great nation.”

Through her “Veterans Voices” program, Senator Ritchie is sharing the stories of the following six local heroes:

SSgt. (ret.) Clarence “Bud” Randall, Baldwinsville, NY – US Army (World War II)

Major (ret.) Glenn Dodge, Chaumont, NY – US Army (World War II)

P.O.3. (ret.) Robert Flavin, Ogdensburg, NY – US Navy (Vietnam War)

Sgt. (ret.) Richard Smith, Oswego, NY – US Air Force (Japan)

C.P.O. (ret.) Ron Day, Ogdensburg, NY – US Navy (Operation Deep Freeze)

P.O (ret.) Roland Van Deusen, Clayton, NY – US Navy (Iceland)

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...