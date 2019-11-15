Local, Live Recording of Public Radio’s ‘Says You!’ Airs this Weekend On WRVO

Earlier this month, WRVO Public Media brought the cast of “Says You!” to central New York for sold out live recordings in Syracuse and Utica. A recording of the Utica matinee, attended by hundreds of upstate New Yorkers, airs this weekend on public radio stations across the country, including WRVO Public Media. Tune in on-air or online at wrvo.org at noon on Saturday, November 16.

Central New Yorkers who appreciate word games, puzzles and fast-paced wit came together for a matinee performance in Utica at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute on November 2 as part of WRVO’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The show sold out quickly, but if you weren’t one of the lucky audience members to experience the event live, you can hear it this weekend.

“We had a great time with the cast of ‘Says You!’ in both Syracuse and Utica, and based on their response, the audience enjoyed it even more,” says WRVO Station Manager Bill Drake. “We’re looking forward to bringing that experience to everyone who wasn’t able to attend.”

“Says You!” airs weekly from coast to coast on public radio stations like WRVO. It’s a word-based quiz show with two teams of panelists competing for points in fast-paced rounds where the panelists (and sometimes the audience) bluff their way to victory. The Utica show, airing this weekend, also featured a special guest: Hamilton College professor Phil Klinkner. Lovers of Scrabble, crossword puzzles, anagrams or “Jeopardy!” also love “Says You!”

The first Utica show airs at noon, Saturday, November 16 on WRVO. A second show from Utica, plus the performances from the previous evening in Syracuse, will also air in the coming months. Listen on-air across central and northern New York, online or with the WRVO app. You can also ask your home assistant or smart speaker to “Play WRVO.”

About WRVO Public Media

WRVO first broadcast on January 6, 1969 at just 10 watts of power from the SUNY Oswego campus. Now with a broadcast area that covers parts of over 20 counties, WRVO serves approximately 75,000 unique weekly listeners. Since the beginning, WRVO’s core mission has been to serve our listeners. It’s what we continue to do today with quality news, information and entertainment programming as well as regional news coverage and locally-produced shows.

