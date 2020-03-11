Local Restaurants Offer Specials During Second Annual Restaurant Week

By: Alexander Gault-Plate

OSWEGO COUNTY – This week, 32 restaurants across Oswego County are offering 3-course dinners for $25, or a lunch special as a part of the second annual Oswego County Restaurant Week.

Organized by the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, and supported by Stella Artois distributed by Eagle Beverage Company, restaurants from downtown Oswego all the way to Pulaski will offer a special menu as a part of the program, from March 7 to 14.

“I know we’re so far away from Oswego here in Pulaski, so it’s a great opportunity to get involved with the wider restaurant community of Oswego County,” said Cristen Catherman, manager of RiverHouse Restaurant.

Businesses involved in the promotion are either members of the Chamber of Commerce, or paid a one-time $50 fee.

The promotion is meant to encourage locals to get out and eat at locally owned and operated restaurants at a time that usually sees slow business.

“This week is usually a pretty cold, rainy, snowy dismal week, and our restaurants usually see some of their lowest traffic around this time,” said Katie Toomey, executive director of GOFCC. “People just don’t want to go out, so we decided to put together something that would encourage local residents to go out and visit our restaurants.”

Susan Ryan, owner of Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, said that she gets involved with Restaurant Week as a way to get involved with the community. As a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Ryan and the Tavern participated in last year’s inaugural week.

Ryan said that the promotion brings in a healthy mix of returning customers, eager to try the special menu, and new customers brought in by the deal and the advertising.

“It’s kind of a mix,” Ryan said. “We get a different crowd than usual, and it’s tax time now too so people are willing to go out.”

Ryan said that she chose to put items on the menu that the restaurant does not usually sell, like buffalo chicken french fries, or asiago chicken. Alternatively, Catherman said that the RiverHouse menu includes some of the best-selling items on their menu, like the filet tips or crème brulee.

There are 19 restaurants participating in Oswego, including Hella Taco, Bistro 197 and The Red Sun Fire Roasting Co. There are six participating in Fulton, including Muskies, Lakeview Lanes, and Brass Lantern. In Pulaski, there are four restaurants, including LD’s on the River, Mill House Market, and The Lakeside Restaurant.

The Eis House and Stefano’s Pizzeria and Restaurant are the two restaurants participating in Mexico. In Fair Haven, Brandon’s Pub + Grille is offering fried calamari, black bean cakes, salad or soup, spinach and mushroom risotto or a 6-ounce fillet for their restaurant week special.

As part of their support, Eagle Beverage and Stella Artois will be offering the traditional Stella Artois chalice to the first 48 patrons to order the beer.

“We really do thank Eagle Beverage Company and Stella Artois for their support on this, it’s very important to us,” Toomey said.

For the full list of participating restaurants and their specials for Restaurant Week, visit the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce website. The last day of Restaurant Week is Saturday, March 14.

