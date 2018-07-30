Local Student Named to Dean’s List at University of Rochester

ROCHESTER – Hannah Geitner, a senior majoring in archeology, technology & historical structures and studio arts at the University of Rochester, has been named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement for the spring 2018 semester.

Geitner, a resident of Fulton, is the child of Matthew Geitner and Geri Geitner, and a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton.

The University of Rochester, founded in 1850, is a private research university located in Rochester on the south shore of Lake Ontario.

The university offers a unique undergraduate curriculum, with no required courses, that emphasizes a broad liberal education through majors, minors, and course “clusters” – a Rochester innovation – in the three main areas of knowledge: humanities, social sciences, and physical sciences/engineering.

The university (www.rochester.edu) is also home to the world-renowned Eastman School of Music as well as graduate professional schools of business, education, medicine, and nursing.

