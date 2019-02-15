Local Students Named To Dean’s List at RIT

ROCHESTER, NY — The following local residents made the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2018 Fall Semester:

Vincent D’Arrigo of Martville who is in the mechanical engineering program.

Nikolas Whiteside of Oswego, who is in the game design and development program.

Quinn Webb of Fulton, who is in the ASL-English interpretation program.

Karly Aserian of Pennellville, who is in the diagnostic medical sonography program.

Rachel Baldwin of Cato, who is in the sociology and anthropology program.

Margo McBrearty of Oswego, who is in the biology program.

Kyle Freberg of Oswego, who is in the packaging science program.

Austin Whitaker of Mexico, who is in the microelectronic engineering program.

Sophie Walter of Lacona, who is in the film and animation program.

Aaric Celeste of Oswego, who is in the civil engineering technology program.

James May of Oswego, who is in the electrical engineering program.

Michael Dean Jr. of Central Square, who is in the industrial design program.

Tara Coughlin of West Monroe, who is in the diagnostic medical sonography program.

Dan Scully of Parish, who is in the chemical engineering program.

Katirina Herbs of Phoenix, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.

Tanner Trovato of Fulton, who is in the civil engineering technology program.

Ethan Taylor of Oswego, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program.

Benjamin Shephard of Orwell, who is in the electrical engineer technology program.

Jacey Phillips of Cato, who is in the biochemistry program.

Jack Ryan of Mexico, who is in the software engineering program.

Catherine Musumeci of Phoenix, who is in the biomedical engineering program.

Michael Leach of Pennellville, who is in the furniture design program.

Allayna Frank of Altmar, who is in the biomedical sciences program.

Alaina Celeste of Oswego, who is in the mechanical engineering program.

Bruce Jones of Pennellville, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.

Jacob Oleyourryk of Oswego, who is in the electrical engineering program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers.

Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo.

