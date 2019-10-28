Local Taskforce Plans Inaugural T1D Event

OSWEGO – The Type 1 Diabetes Oswego County Taskforce presents its inaugural “Connections” event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at CiTi BOCES, 179 County Route 64, Mexico.

The event features adults and children of all ages who are living with or caring for someone with T1D as they share their experiences in one of two panel discussions.

The youth panel focuses on conversations with those aged 6 to 19 and the adult panel features discussions with those aged 20 and older.

The event is free and open to the public.

It will be followed by quarterly events focused on living successfully with T1D.

The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee is pictured with members of the T1D Oswego County Taskforce.

