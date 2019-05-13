Lock 1 Distilling Company in Phoenix to Host Yappy Happy Hour

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego County Humane Society will host Yappy Hour Happy Hour on May 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lock 1 Distilling Company, 17 Culvert St., Phoenix.

There will be “Yappetisers” and music provided by Cam Caruso.

Tickets are $10 per person.

You can even bring your dog!

You can try some of the farm to glass, handcrafted beverages, enjoy some food and mingle with other pet owners from the region.

Tickets can be purchased through the Oswego County Humane Society’s web site at www.oswegohumane.org or by calling the office at 315-207-1070.

You can also pay at the door, but advance purchase is appreciated.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Humane Society’s adoption, spay/neuter and community education programs.

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau: 06-70-81.

Our registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.

