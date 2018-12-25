Looks Like A White Christmas For 2018

OSWEGO, NY – After a brief, balmy stretch recently, Old Man Winter has returned just in time to ensure a white Christmas.

Though things are likely to warm up again in a few days, December 25 will be white.

It will be “seasonal” Christmas Eve with lows lingering in the mid 20s with some lake effect snow.

Temperatures will be near 30 with the snow tapering off around mid-day on Christmas Day.

There is about a 67 percent chance of a white Christmas each year. This year should improve those odds.

In most places, there is a little more than an inch of snow on the ground with 1-2 inches more possible overnight into Christmas morning – so that 2018 will be a white Christmas.

To officially be “white,” there must be at least one inch of snow on the ground.

For example, Christmas Day 2003 started with a mere 0.4-inch of snow on the ground and then received 0.6-inch late in the day to just make the one-inch requirement.

There have been 18 green Christmases since 1964. More than twice as many Christmases have been white.

However, the 2000s have been on the warm side.

From 2001 to 2017, there have been six green Christmases.

The 1980s saw the most green Christmas Days. From 1981 to 1990, there were five green Christmases green. The only time there were three consecutive green Christmas Days was 1986, 1987 and 1988.

With a total of three recently, the 2000-teens still has an outside chance to tie that mark.

2015 and 2014 were the first back-to-back green Christmas Days since 2006 and 2007 – and the sixth green holidays since 2001.

Going back to Christmas 1968, the number of green Christmas Days stands at 15 (1971, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1994, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2014 and 2015).

Of those, 11 were completely lacking snow on the ground and four had just a trace.

Since 1968, there have been 29 times when it snowed on Christmas Day; two days of a trace and 19 times it didn’t snow, including 1979, 2005 and 2006, when it rained.

Last year (2017), the high was 31 degrees and the low was 25 degrees. There was 2.8 inches of new snow and there was 6.0 inches on the ground.

In 2016, the high was 40 degrees (cooler than the previous two years when it was in the 50s) and the low was 21 degrees (much cooler than the previous two years when it was in the 40s). There was no new snow. There was 4.0 inches on the ground.

A Recap of other Recent Christmas Days:

In 2015, the high was 53 degrees and the low was 40 degrees. There was no snow on the ground and no new snow fell that day, according to Gregway.

In 2014, the high was 52 degrees and the low was 42 degrees. There was no snow on the ground and no new snow fell that day.

In 2013, the high was 19 degrees and the low was 3 degrees. There was 3 inches of snow on the ground and 0.5-inch fell that day.

In 2012, the high was 31 degrees, low 25 degrees and 3.2 inches of new snow fell and there was 6.0 inches on the ground.

In 2011 it was 41 and 18 with no new snow and none on the ground, either.

In 2010, there was 6 inches of snow on the ground. The high was 22 degrees and the low was 19 degrees. It didn’t snow on Christmas Day.

2009 was a white Christmas. There wasn’t any new snow, but 2 inches were already on the ground.

Christmas 2008 was also white. But the two years prior, 2007 and 2006, were both green Christmases.

In 2006 and 2005 it rained on Christmas Day.

BY THE NUMBERS:

(1968 to 2017) – 50 years.

New snow on Christmas Day 29 times

No snow – 16 times.

Rain three times

And a trace – two times

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...