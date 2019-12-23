Looks Like A White Christmas For 2019 – Maybe

OSWEGO, NY – Despite the recent mild stretch, Old Man Winter will ensure a white Christmas.

It’ll be cloudy and cool Christmas Eve with highs about 35 degrees, December 25 will be cloudy and cool with a high near 40; the chance of new snow is slim. But enough will be left on the ground for a white Christmas.

There is about a 70 percent chance of a white Christmas each year. This year should improve those odds.

In most places, there is a little more than 2 to 3 inches of snow on the ground.

To officially be “white,” there must be at least one inch of snow on the ground.

For example, Christmas Day 2003 started with a mere 0.4-inch of snow on the ground and then received 0.6-inch late in the day to just make the one-inch requirement.

There have been 18 green Christmases since 1964. More than twice as many Christmases have been white.

However, the 2000s have been on the warm side. From 2001 to 2018, there have been six green Christmases.

From 1981 to 1990, there were five green Christmases. The only time there were three consecutive green Christmas Days was 1986, 1987 and 1988.

2015 and 2014 were the first back-to-back green Christmas Days since 2006 and 2007.

Going back to Christmas 1968, the number of green Christmas Days stands at 15 (1971, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1994, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2014 and 2015).

Of those, 11 were completely lacking snow on the ground and four had just a trace.

Since 1968, there have been 29 times when it snowed on Christmas Day; two days of a trace and 19 times it didn’t snow, including 1979, 2005 and 2006, when it rained.

Last year – The high on December 25, 2018, was 35 and the low was 22 degrees. 1.4 inches of new snow fell (mixed with some freezing drizzle) and 2.6 inches was already on the ground.

In 2017, the high was 31 degrees and the low was 25 degrees. There was 2.8 inches of new snow and there was 6.0 inches on the ground.

In 2016, the high was 40 degrees (cooler than the previous two years when it was in the 50s) and the low was 21 degrees (much cooler than the previous two years when it was in the 40s). There was no new snow. There was 4.0 inches on the ground.

A Recap of other Recent Christmas Days:

In 2015, the high was 53 degrees and the low was 40 degrees. There was no snow on the ground and no new snow fell that day, according to Gregway.

In 2014, the high was 52 degrees and the low was 42 degrees. There was no snow on the ground and no new snow fell that day.

In 2013, the high was 19 degrees and the low was 3 degrees. There was 3 inches of snow on the ground and 0.5-inch fell that day.

In 2012, the high was 31 degrees, low 25 degrees and 3.2 inches of new snow fell and there was 6.0 inches on the ground.

In 2011 it was 41 and 18 with no new snow and none on the ground, either.

In 2010, there was 6 inches of snow on the ground. The high was 22 degrees and the low was 19 degrees. It didn’t snow on Christmas Day.

2009 was a white Christmas. There wasn’t any new snow, but 2 inches were already on the ground.

Christmas 2008 was also white. But the two years prior, 2007 and 2006, were both green Christmases.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...