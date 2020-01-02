FULTON, NY – Loretta C. Fuller, 85, of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Seneca Hill Manor after a long illness.

Born in Otter Creek Township, Illinois, a daughter to the late Frank and Catherine Benstein Majercin. Loretta spent her life as a homemaker, raising her five children.

She enjoyed going to the casino, craft shows and shopping but above all, spending time with her family.

Loretta will always be remembered for her smile and her love of wine.

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry M. Fuller; and three siblings.

Surviving are her five children, Charlotte (Ray Larkins) Cummins, Sharon (William) Marshall, Henry (Karen) Fuller Jr., Veronica (Larry) McIntyre, Brenda (Christopher) Vaughn; one granddaughter, Vanessa Fuller; one great-grandchild, Aubrielle Bowers and one on the way; several nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, calling hours and services will be private.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Burial in Jacksonville Cemetery will be held in the spring.

