OSWEGO, NY – Lorraine Lela (Lowman) Barilla, 85, of Oswego, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 17, 2019, after battling a long illness.

Lorraine was born August 18, 1934, in Elmira, NY, to the late Levere Lynam Lowman and Adeline (Baron) Lowman Cartarius. May 1, 1954.

Lorraine married Francis (Frank) Barilla, and in the summer of 1958 they moved to Oswego with their two children (soon to be five) and began their long standing auto care business; Barilla’s Auto Service.

Lorraine worked alongside her husband, Frank, as co-owner and operator of Barilla’s Auto Service for 56 years until Frank’s passing in 2014.

Lorraine was a dedicated wife, caring and devoted mother, grandmother, and a extremely hard worker.

She was a generous and kind-hearted individual who was loved and cherished by many.

In addition to her husband and parents Lorraine was predeceased by her step-father Rudolph Cartarius; and her brothers: James Lowman, Richard Lowman, Lewis Lowman, George Lowman, and Lester Lowman.

Her loving memory will be carried on by those she is survived by: children Deborah (Thomas) Akers, Donna (Michael) Weigelt, Diane (Thomas) Putnam, Darlene (Richard) Favata, and Frank (Caryn) Barilla; as well as her 10 grandchildren: Joseph Grasso, Angela (Peter) Fectaeu, Joshua Grasso, Karissa (Colin) Joyce, Brianna Favata, Gavin Barilla, Rachel Putnam, Garrett Barilla, Isabella Barilla, and Jacob Barilla; and six great-grandchildren.

Lorraine touched the lives of all those she knew, and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Sugar and Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, with Rev. Bill King officiating.

Calling hours will be from 4 – 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice PO Box 102 Oswego, NY 13126.

