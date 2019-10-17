Lou Anne Rucynski Coleman Earns Endorsement from Building and Trades Council for Family Court Judge

Oswego, NY – Oswego attorney Lou Anne Rucynski Coleman, a candidate for Oswego County Family Court Judge, has won the endorsement of the Central and Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council.

“I am extremely grateful and honored to have earned the support of the members of the Building and Construction Trades,” said Coleman. “I welcome their endorsement and the significant value it provides my campaign for Family Court Judge.”

Coleman is on the Independence line for Election Day on November 5.

Shown pictured with Coleman are labor representatives from left to right: Rich Godden, IBEW Local 43; Dan La France, Painters Local 38; Eric Saunders, UA Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 73; and Pat Carroll, UA Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 73.

The Central and Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council (CNNYBTC) represents approximately 5,000 construction workers and 17 member unions that are highly skilled in a wide array of crafts. These men and women are an intricate part of New York’s workforce, our region’s economy, and future economic prosperity.