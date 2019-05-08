Lou Anne Rucynski Coleman Earns Highest Rating for Family Court Judge from Non-Partisan Oswego County Bar Association

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego attorney Lou Anne Rucynski Coleman, a candidate for Oswego County Family Court Judge, has earned a rating of “Recommended as Qualified” by the non-partisan Oswego County Bar Association.

“Recommended as Qualified” is the highest rating given to a candidate through the Oswego County Bar Association Judicial Screening process.

“I am honored to be the only candidate to have received this rating and recognition,” said Coleman. “This designation by the non-partisan Oswego County Bar Association reflects my years of experience in the legal field and competence for the position of Oswego County Family Court Judge.”

Coleman has practiced law in Oswego County for 19 years, primarily representing children and families.

She is a former Domestic Violence Attorney for Oswego and Jefferson counties and served as an Assistant Oswego County District Attorney.

Coleman filed nominating petitions to run on the Republican, Conservative and Independence Party ballot lines.