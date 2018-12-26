On December 21, 2018, Louella A. Holliday after a long illness, went safely into Jesus’ arms.

Louella Armilda (White) Holliday was born in 1940 in Sentinel, Oklahoma.

She was predeceased by her parents, Amanda Jane (Lowe) and Dallas Otto White; her sister, Gaytha Jetton; her brother, JO and his wife, Wanda White.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard (Doc) Holliday of Oswego, NY.

They have four children, Theresa (Jim) Darling of Mexico, NY, Gary (Karen) Holliday of Lewiston, NY, James (Katy) Holliday of Douglassville, Pa., and Kimberly Holliday of Mexico; 11 grandchildren: Lauren Darling, James Darling, Jamie Holliday, Chelsea Willix, Andrew Willix, Brenda Willix, Malia Holliday, Matthew Holliday, Vincent Holliday, Owen Holliday and Austin Willix; and her brother, Gary (Donna) White of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.

Louella was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

There will be no calling hours at the request of Louella and Richard.

A special thank you to the folks of Oswego County Hospice and Amber Cook, who helped usher the whole family through the last days with grace and kindness.

Psalm 23:6 “Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Until we meet again in heaven dearest wife, mother, nana and friend Louella.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Inc. PO Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126.

