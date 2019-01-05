FULTON, NY – Louia M. Stevens, 100, passed away Thursday January 3, 2019, at Morningstar Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Born to the late Charles Scullen Webster and Ida Louia Mae Smith in Manlius, NY, on April 15, 1918, she was an Oswego County resident for most of her life.

Louia had worked for GE in Syracuse and then as an operating room assistant, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, for 15 years.

In her younger years, she enjoyed playing the card game Pitch, with her siblings, and in her later years she played Skipbo, with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Louia was predeceased by her husband, Ira A. Stevens, in 1957 at the age of 54; siblings, Howard Webster, Harry Webster, Elsworth Webster, Fred Webster, twin sister, Lillian Webster, Alfred Webster, Mildred Graf, John Webster and Frank Webster.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her children, Robert (Margal) Colegrove Sr. and Ann Burchim; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Josephine Tierson, Richard Webster, Louise (Donald) Keene and Betty Keene.

Services and burial in North Volney Cemetery, will be held in the Spring.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

