Low Relief Wood Carving Class Slated

OSWEGO – The Low Relief Wood Carving class is geared toward beginners and will be held at the Art Association of Oswego.

The class will cover tool safety, care, and use, design layout, and carving techniques.

Tools and materials will be provided.

This three-day class meets Tuesdays, 5 – 7:30 p.m. Sept 24 – Oct 8, and is open to adults (16+).

No prior experience is necessary.

It will be taught by John Pupparo.

He has been involved for more than 40 years as a multidimensional artist using a variety of mediums and is currently working primarily as a wood sculptor.

He has been selling his wood carving for the past 11 years, and has taught classes in Oswego and Fair Haven art centers.

For information about class content, please call Pupparo at (315) 529-0440.

To register, visit https://www.oswegoarts.org/event/low-relief-wood-carving/.

The Art Association is located at 20 Barbara Donahue Drive, right across the street from Fort Ontario at the end of East Fourth Street in Oswego.

