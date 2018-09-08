Lt. Col. Frederick Chester Dietz, USAF (Ret.), 93

HANNIBAL, NY – Lt. Col. Frederick C. Dietz, 93, of Fair Haven, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018, peacefully at home after suffering a stroke in late August.

He was surrounded by his loving family, wife Dorothy, son, Frank and daughter, Chrys.

Fred was born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1924, to the late Charles Edward Dietz and Florence Mildred Dietz, nee Roth.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, and then the U.S. Air Force, where he served during the Korean War, Vietnam War, and elsewhere, both at home and abroad retiring, after 35 years with distinction.

During that time, he and his family were stationed many places.

While stationed at Griffiss AFB in Rome, NY, he found a home in Fair Haven in 1960.

He and his family established roots there, returning every summer throughout the rest of his career.

He and Dorothy settled permanently in Fair Haven after his retirement.

Fred was an award-winning stamp collector and exhibitor.

He was an active member of the Sterling Historical Society and the Ingersoll American Legion Post in Fair Haven.

He admired and supported the Fair Haven Volunteer Fire Department and had contributed to the SOFA.

Fred was a graduate of Columbia University in New York City, which he attended on the GI Bill between World War II and Korea, then returning to school after Korea to earn his master’s degree from Columbia.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Ruth (nee Schramm) Dietz; son, Frank A. Dietz (retired Air Force) and his wife, Heidi S. (nee Mueller), both of Plattsburgh, NY; as well as Frank’s two sons, Josh A. of Meridian, Ind. and Eric A. of Great Mills, Md., who served in the Navy and is now in the Maryland Air National Guard.

Fred had two great-grandchildren, Josh’s daughter Sophia, and Eric’s son Connor.

Fred is also survived by his daughter, Chrys C. Essig (nee Dietz), her husband, William A., and their son, Peter A., who served in the Army in Iraq, all are of Barefoot Bay, Fla.

A service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, September 11, at 11 a.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street in Hannibal, NY, followed by military honors and interment at Springbrook Cemetery in Fair Haven.

A light lunch will follow at the Fair Haven Fire Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the Fair Haven Volunteer Fire Department.

