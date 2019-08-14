Lucas James Cleary, 40

PHOENIX, NY – Lucas J. Cleary, 40, of Phoenix, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

He proudly served in the US Marines and was a dedicated project manager for Upstate Medical.

He took great pride in his work.

Luke had an unmatched sense of humor, loved his family and friends (especially his daughters), a good joke, and his dog, Reese.

The world will be a sadder place without him.

He is survived by his wife, Kristi (Lorah) Cleary; daughters, Ashlyn and Avery Cleary; parents, Dennis (Bridget) Cleary and Vicky Hoan (Roger) Monica; siblings, Leonard (Nicole) Cleary, Michael (Jo-Jo) Cleary, Kimberly (David) Maitland and Patrick Cleary; grandmother, Joan (Don) Winnett; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 418, 9 Oswego Road, Phoenix, NY.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

