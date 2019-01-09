FULTON, NY – Lucille Metcalfe Bergdorf passed into our Heavenly Father’s mansion on Friday December 21, 2018, at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

She was born on June 26, 1928, in Syracuse.

Lucille graduated as valedictorian from Fayette High School, New York.

She attended a business school in Syracuse and then she worked as a secretary.

Lucille and her husband, Richard, settled in the Cato area in the 1960s.

She became an active member of the Plainville Christian Church where she lead the community outreach, sending cards to members of the community, participated in Sunday School, Women’s Fellowship, Bible Studies and faithfully worked on the church’s public dinners.

She enjoyed reading; as she said, “She could travel anywhere in the world in books, especially, England.”

Lucille also enjoyed designing and making jewelry and rugs, knitting and crocheting.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard G.; parents, Arthur B. and Clara (Butler) Metcalfe; and many dear friends.

Lucille will be missed by those who love her.

All services will be held privately.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...