Luminant Plant Employees Power Together to Help End Hunger

OSWEGO, NY – Members of the Luminant Independence Power Plant, a subsidiary of Vistra Energy, recently presented the United Way of Greater Oswego County with a donation of nonperishable food items collected during the month of November.

Luminant’s continued efforts to the United Way supports the impact area of ending hunger across Oswego County.

Last year alone, United Way funded agencies provided more than 150,000 meals throughout the county.

The boxes of collected food items were given to Pulaski Community Cupboard.

“Vistra Energy is very supportive of the United Way,” saod Paul Kemper, operations manager of Luminant, who reached out to the United Way looking for volunteer opportunities. “The employees at our plant are dedicated to helping our community. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the United Way in future events and initiatives.”

On hand to present the donations to Pulaski Community Cupboard were members of Luminant Independence Power Plant and United Way staff.

“We are very grateful to the plant staff and for the continued support from Luminant. They are great to work with,” said Stacey Morse, United Way resource development director. “Uniting for a cause, especially with companies like Luminant who seek out ways to help their community, is remarkable.”

To learn more about the local United Way and the 31 programs it helps fund, visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

