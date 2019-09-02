OSWEGO, NY – Lyle Burridge, 78, of Oswego, died Saturday August 31, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Lyle and Gertrude (Coe) Burridge.

He retired from the Water Department for the city of Oswego where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for 30 years.

He was also a Long Shoreman.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Cherie (Nearbin) Burridge; his sons, Shawn Burridge (Mary Kay Ramsey) of Oswego, and Dean (Debra) Burridge of Hannibal; a daughter, Joyce Burridge (Mark Fumano) of Solvay; a sister, Gertrude Monahan of Texas; his loving grandchildren, Eric (Jessica) Burridge, Jenna Burridge (Justin Sweeting), Kyle Burridge, Mat (Jessica) Burridge, Chad (Jamie) Burridge, Brian Thomas (Erica Wild), Nicholas (Mia) Thomas, Cassidy Elhage and Eric Elhage; nine great-grandchildren, Greyson, Brylee, Maylin, Lyza, Brie, Jaxon, Maya, Cade, and Evelyn; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 3-6 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.

The family would like to thank Tammy, Jessica and Shannon from Oswego County Hospice for their wonderful care.

Donations may be made to Hospice at PO Box 102 Oswego, NY 13126.

