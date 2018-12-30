FULTON, NY – Lyle E. Wilcox, 55, of Fulton, passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at Oswego Hospital in Oswego resulting from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident in Hannibal.

A native and life resident of Fulton, he was a son of the late, Richard and Corrine Wilcox.

Lyle had worked in sales for many years.

He served as the varsity soccer coach at G. Ray Bodley High School, Fulton, from 1988-2002.

Lyle loved hosting family and friends at his home.

Surviving are his fiancée, Kathleen Metott of Phoenix; her children, Brandi Cox and Jonathan Stupke, and grandchildren, Colton and Adelyn Cox; a brother, Alan Wilcox of Fulton; and many cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 4, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St. in Fulton, with a graveside service at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander in the spring.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

