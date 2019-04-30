Macner Seeks Re-Election To Fulton Council Seat

FULTON – Lawrence “Larry” Macner announces he is seeking re-election to the Common Council position to continue representing the Sixth Ward in the city of Fulton.

I have served as your councilor since January of 2012. My theme will be as it always has been, the quality of life for Sixth Ward residents.

My other goal will be to continue to work with our current and future mayor-elect, the mayor’s administrative assistant, my fellow councilors, city department heads and supervisors and the great employees in all of our departments to keep the forward momentum in making Fulton a great place to live, work and raise a family.

We’re also very fortunate to have our State Senator Patty Ritchie, State Assemblyman Will Barclay and CDA Director Joe Fiumara helping us achieve our momentum in getting several grants to move the city forward.

Other credits go to Commissioner Smith, Clerk Chamberlain Dan O’Brien, Fulton Fire and Police Departments for bringing in grants to the city for bridges, projects and equipment to assist in reducing the budget expenses over the years.

Several homes in the Sixth Ward have shown immense pride having roofing, siding and landscaping done to their properties.

Fulton Block Builders has also assisted in some of these property upgrades.

I personally have volunteered my time and equipment to work on the (proposed) walking trail starting at Indian Point boat launch, heading south to the Fulton Library.

Fulton Footpaths is spearheading this wonderful project.

I have also done volunteer work at Van Buren Park, trimming trees and brush for the Friends of Fulton Parks.

I moved to Fulton in 1981 at a time when virtually everyone was working.

I moved to my current residence in 1986 and have seen Fulton go from “The City that survived the Great Depression” to a gradual exodus of most of Fulton’s largest employers.

Our city is making a slow but steady return to prosperity.

I am retired from the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Postal Service.

I was selected and served as Fulton’s Veteran of the Year in 2017.

In 2017 I was selected for a place in the NYS Senate Veterans Hall of Fame.

I was recognized in the NYS Assembly and the Oswego County Legislature for my 2017 Veteran of the Year award.

I am humbled to be cross-endorsed by both the Fulton Republican and Conservative parties.

Unfortunately, I failed to get the endorsement of the Fulton Democratic Party committee, for reasons known only to them.

As it has been since 2012, the biggest issue in the Sixth Ward has been the lack of code compliance by the same certain few landlords and with new ordinances created by the Common Council we will work together to continue addressing those concerns.

If any Sixth Ward resident have concerns, please call or text me at (315) 427-4710 and I will get back to you.

I am hoping that every voter in the Sixth Ward will show their pride for our ward and our city and exercise their right to vote on Tuesday, November 5 at the Elks Lodge #830, 57 Pierce Drive, Fulton.

