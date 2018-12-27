MACS Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations

MEXICO – The Mexico Academy and Central School’s Alumni Association is seeking nominations for new members to be inducted into the MACS Hall of Fame at spring’s MACS Alumni Banquet.

Not to be confused with the district’s athletic hall of fame, the MACS Alumni Association Hall of Fame was created to honor individuals who have influenced the children of the Mexico school district — including teachers, administrators, board members, support staff and community members.

Nominations can be made using the form provided on the Alumni page of the district website, www.mexicocsd.org.

The Alumni page can be located by clicking on the “About Us” tab at the top of the district’s home page and then choosing the “Alumni” link on subsequent the page that appears.

The nominating deadline is March 15.

The MACS Hall of Fame, located in Mexico High School’s Hungerford Library, provides a place for alumni to give tribute to those individuals who helped shape their lives while students of MACS.

Inductees in 2018 were retired Mexico Elementary teacher Eva Hallenbeck and longtime former Mexico TOPS Friendly Markets manager Robert “Bob” Oustrich.

