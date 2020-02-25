MACS Students Deliver Sweet Treats to Assisted Living Facility Residents

MEXICO – Students enrolled in Mexico High School’s life skills class spread the love with St. Francis Commons residents as they delivered handwritten Valentine’s Day cards and heart-shaped brownies.

The field trip was an addition to the community engagement opportunities the students have already experienced throughout the 2019-2020 school year thus far.

Preparing the group to lead more independent lives out of high school has taken the students on a journey of skill-building through communication, cooking and application of math and other core subjects learned, among various other components. The St. Francis trip brought joy to the students, as they delivered cards, treats and comfort to the elderly.

“I think it’s very nice to do this and make them smile,” said Maddy Hill, a senior.

Prior to the visit, the students worked together with their teachers and aides to bake brownies, put bags of treats together and sign several cards to ensure all residents received some love and thoughtfulness.

This was the second annual Valentine’s Day event for the class at St. Francis, and the group was extended an open invitation by the facility to visit the residents anytime.

