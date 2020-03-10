FULTON, NY – Maddison Olivia Bartlett, 7, of Granby, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 15, 2012, in Oswego, a daughter to Katie Phillips and Adam Bartlett.

Maddi attended Granby Elementary School.

She loved being held and cuddled and going to school but above all being around her family and friends.

Maddi was predeceased by her uncle, Nick Kellogg.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her mother, Katie Phillips; father, Adam (Felisha Francisco) Bartlett; twin brother, Adam; three siblings, Kayden, Channing and Giavanna; maternal grandmother, B.J. (Mike O’Reilly) Phillips; maternal grandfather, Chris Phillips; paternal grandmother, Heather (Dave) Crowe; maternal great-grandmothers, Patricia Sheldon and Hope Melanie (Gary) Vebber as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m.

