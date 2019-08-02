FULTON, NY – Mae Smith, 92, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with family by her side.

She was born in Fulton, a daughter to the late Harold and Ruth Stevens Coe.

She worked in the cocoa department at Nestlé, retiring after 33 years.

Mae belonged to the North Volney United Methodist Church and enjoyed camping, hunting and nature photography.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Smith; two brothers and one sister.

Surviving are her three children, Leon G. (Cora) Clark, Connie (James) Maher and Chris A. (Regina Gilchriest) Clark; two step-children, Deborah Smith Hall and Gary Smith; 13 grandchildren; a few great-grandchildren; siblings, Maryann, Sheila, Dale, Jan and Edward; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, at North Volney Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Volney United Methodist Church, 2563 County Route 6, Fulton, NY 13069, in Mae’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

