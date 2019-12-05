Mahoney Earns Eastern Shore Associates’ Annual ‘Partnership Award’

Eastern Shore Associates (ESA), a Trusted Choice® agency, has awarded its annual Partnership Award to Charles Mahoney, senior personal lines underwriter, Utica National Insurance Group, it was announced by Eryl Christiansen, ESA president.

“This award was established to recognize individuals from our insurance carriers, as well as our community partners, for their outstanding performance and relationship with our agency, Christiansen said. “Charlie and ESA have had an outstanding working relationship and we are delighted to present him with this award. “

Mahoney was nominated for this award by the ESA employees with whom he works. Among their comments in nominating him were: “Charlie is excellent about responding to us in a timely manner with any underwriting questions or concerns. He has a kind demeanor, is helpful, and truly desires to build business relationships with us.”

Headquartered in Fulton, Eastern Shore Associates is a Trusted Choice® agency and ESOP (employee stock owned) company. ESA offers a full range of business and personal insurance, including property, liability, automobile, boat, farm, recreational vehicle, workers compensation, and bonds. In addition, they offer financial planning and risk management services.

“Our agency roots date back to 1846,” Christiansen said. “And we have more than 100 years of continuous representation with some of our insurance companies. 2019 is our 33rd year as Eastern Shore Associates Insurance. “Other services include commercial risk analysis, loss control, and employee benefits. We also meet the insurance needs of many New York

municipalities, schools, and emergency services.”

Eastern Shore Associates, www.esainsurance.com , has offices in Fulton, Pulaski, Camden, Waterloo, N. Syracuse and Walworth. The Fulton office can be reached at (315) 598-6000. They are also on Facebook under “Eastern Shore Associates” and at “twitter.com/ESAinsurance.”

