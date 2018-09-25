Make Your Own Seasonal Greeting Cards At Next ‘Learn To’ Session

OSWEGO – If the price of seasonal and Halloween greeting cards is putting a dent in your wallet, why not make your own?

Paper stitching uses embroidery techniques to make intricate designs on card stock.

Kathy Carr will lead a class on paper stitching during the next “Learn To” session in the Community Room of the Oswego Public Library on October 20 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

To reserve a place in this “Learn To” class, sign up at the front desk in the library, or call 315-341-5867.

The class size is limited to 10. The “Learn To” sessions are sponsored by the Friends of the Oswego Public Library.

