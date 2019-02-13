Maker Madness Returns

OSWEGO – Join the Oswego Zonta Club and others for Maker Madness on March 9 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the SUNY Oswego Penfield Library.

Sponsored by the Zonta Club of Oswego, SUNY Oswego, Novelis and the Central Square School District, Maker Madness is a free family event filled with hands on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) related activities.

Learn, explore, play, and create with robotics, crafts, sewing, 3D Printing, LEGOs and more.

Makers will provide opportunities for hands-on learning or provide demonstrations of their skills.

Last year’s participants raved about the variety of activities, the things they learned and the fun they had.

Admission is free.

Two Chromebooks donated by CDI will be raffled off.

Free parking is available in Lot 1.

This event is open to all ages and genders.

For more information or to volunteer as a Maker, visit the Zonta Club of Oswego Facebook page.

The event is planned to coincide with International Women’s Day and aligns with the Zonta Club of Oswego’s mission to empower women to explore their world and create a future.

Per SUNY policy, children under the age of 17 who attend programs on the SUNY Oswego campus must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the duration of the event/program.

