Man Arrested For Volney Home Invasion

VOLNEY – Yesterday, Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7:45 a.m., Jacob A. Clarkson, 23, of 425 Birchwood Blvd., Baldwinsville, N.Y., was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Volney home and chasing the resident with a hammer.

Clarkson was charged with Burglary – 2nd degree; three counts of Criminal Contempt – 1st degree; Criminal Mischief – 3rd degree; Menacing – 3rd degree; and Harassment – 2nd degree following an investigation into an incident in the Town of Volney where he allegedly broke into the victim’s home with a hammer and chased the victim through the residence, subsequently violating a Court order of protection.

Clarkson was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...