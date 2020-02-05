Man Arrested For Volney Home Invasion

February 5, 2020 Kassadee Paulo
Jacob A. Clarkson. Photo provided by Oswego County Sheriff's Dept.

VOLNEY – Yesterday, Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7:45 a.m., Jacob A. Clarkson, 23, of 425 Birchwood Blvd., Baldwinsville, N.Y., was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Volney home and chasing the resident with a hammer.

Clarkson was charged with Burglary – 2nd  degree; three counts of Criminal Contempt – 1st degree; Criminal Mischief – 3rd degree; Menacing – 3rd degree; and Harassment – 2nd degree following an investigation into an incident in the Town of Volney where he allegedly broke into the victim’s home with a hammer and chased the victim through the residence, subsequently violating a Court order of protection.

Clarkson was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*