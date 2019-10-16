Man Charged with Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child

FULTON, NY — The Fulton Police Department arrested Andrew N. Jones, of Oswego, for endangering the Welfare of a Child and Assault in the Second Degree.

According to police it is alleged that on September 23, Jones did cause physical injury to an 8-month-old child and to a 20-month-old child.

The children were treated for their injuries at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and have since been released.

Jones is charged with two counts of Assault in the Second Degree – (D Felony) and two counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor)

He is being held awaiting his arraignment in Fulton City Court.

