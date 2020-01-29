Man Steals Childhood Cancer Research Funds From Auburn Restaurant

AUBURN – Auburn police are searching for a man who stole about $200 from a charity jar for St. Baldrick’s on the counter at Mesa Grande Taqueria on Sunday, Jan, 26.

According to the Auburn Police, the man entered the restaurant, located at 100 Genesee St., at about 6:40 p.m., waited for the employees to leave the area of the register and then took the charity jar and left the restaurant with it concealed under his coat. He then headed east on Genesee St. on foot.

The male suspect was described as being in his 20s, about 5’5” tall, black hair, dark colored eyes, a chinstrap type beard and a faint mustache. He was wearing dark colored pants, black sneakers and a flat brimmed baseball hat with a five point leaf outlined in red, yellow and green on the front of the hat.

The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding this investigation.

If you have any information about this incident or know the identity of the suspect:

call 315-253-3231

message Facebook (Auburn Police Department’s page)

email investigating Officer Anthony Spinelli at: [email protected]

Your tips can remain anonymous.

St. Baldrick’s is a non-profit organization aimed at raising funds to find a cure for cancer in children.

