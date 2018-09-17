Manufacturing Day For Students Coming Oct. 5

MEXICO – The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation will host a celebration of Manufacturing Day with Oswego County Manufacturers on October 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Mexico.

The event will host local businesses and organizations like Novelis, Huhtamaki, Sunoco, Davis-Standard, Fulton Companies, Universal Metal Works, Kenwell, Ralph W. Earl, Swage-Lok, IBEW, Women in Engineering, Majestik Mold and the Department of Labor.

These skilled manufacturers and tradespeople will provide demos and be available for conversation on what today’s manufacturing world really looks like as well as career opportunities in the field.

Geared for junior and high school students, registration is available online at: http://www.mfgday.com/events/2018/citi-oswego-boces/register.

