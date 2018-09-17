Go to ...
September 17, 2018

Manufacturing Day For Students Coming Oct. 5

Written by Contributor, Sep 17, 2018, 0 Comments

MEXICO – The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation will host a celebration of Manufacturing Day with Oswego County Manufacturers on October 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Mexico.

Students observe a demonstration at last year’s Manufacturing Day held at CiTi. This year’s event will take place on Oct. 5 at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation located at 179 County Route 64 Mexico.

The event will host local businesses and organizations like Novelis, Huhtamaki, Sunoco, Davis-Standard, Fulton Companies, Universal Metal Works, Kenwell, Ralph W. Earl, Swage-Lok, IBEW, Women in Engineering, Majestik Mold and the Department of Labor.

These skilled manufacturers and tradespeople will provide demos and be available for conversation on what today’s manufacturing world really looks like as well as career opportunities in the field.

Geared for junior and high school students, registration is available online at: http://www.mfgday.com/events/2018/citi-oswego-boces/register.

